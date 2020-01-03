After a grueling 17-week regular season schedule, just 12 NFL teams remain in the hunt for the elusive Vince Lombardi trophy. With the postseason now upon us, here are my picks for the opening round of the 2019 NFL playoffs.
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (-2.5): Pick Texans
Despite losing their season finale to division rival Tennessee 35-14 on Dec. 29, the Houston Texans enter the playoffs with victories in four of their last six games. Conversely, the Bills come into the matchup losers of three of their last four.
In a quarterback driven league, I simply have more faith in Houston's signal caller Deshaun Watson than I do in Buffalo's Josh Allen at this point. With 52 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, Watson has established himself as one of the league's most promising young dual threat quarterbacks.
On the injury front, Watson comes into the game listed as probable with a back issue. However, I don't believe that will be enough to stop the former Clemson star from helping his club beat the Bills by a field goal or more. I'm picking Houston.
Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots (-4.5): Pick Patriots
If there were ever a time to pick against the Pats in a playoff game, now would be that time. Following a 10-1 start, New England limps into the postseason losers of three of their last five, including a demoralizing defeat in the closing seconds to lowly division rival Miami in Week 17.
By virtue of that late game failure, New England lost out on a first-round bye, and will make their first wildcard playoff appearance since 2009. Even with all of that being said, I still cannot bet against Bill Bellichick and Tom Brady; the most prolific head coach/quarterback combination the league has seen in decades. Take the Pats.
Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) @ New Orleans Saints: Pick Vikings
In this matchup, I feel like a good offense beats a good defense, and New Orleans certainly has a good offense. At the skill positions, it does not get much better than Drew Brees at quarterback, Alvin Kamara at running back and Michael Thomas at wide receiver. Although Minnesota boasts a strong defense, I believe they will have their difficulties against a Saints offense that finished the year tied for second in the NFC with 458 total points.
For Minnesota, quarterback Kirk Cousins has had a solid year protecting the football, throwing just six interceptions, his lowest season total since his rookie year in 2012.
Vikings halfback Dalvin Cook and receiver Adam Theiland are back from injury, and will do their best to keep pace with the Saints offense, so I think they can keep it close. I think the Saints will win this game, but not by more than a touchdown. Pick the Vikings to beat the spread in a high scoring affair.
Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) @ Philadelphia Eagles: Pick Seahawks
Simply put, the NFL playoffs is all about survival of the fittest, and the Eagles are not too fit at the moment.
Philadelphia will likely be without their top three receivers, Desean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, who all sustained injuries earlier in the year, and starting tight end Zach Ertz is listed as questionable with rib and kidney issues. Adding to their list of casualties, all-pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 14.
It has been an admirable job by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to navigate through all of this adversity and get his team an NFC East crown, but I think this is where all of these injuries will eventually be too much to overcome. Pick the Seahawks in this one.