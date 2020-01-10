After going 3-1 against the spread a week ago during the Wildcard Weekend, I am feeling pretty confident heading into the second round of the NFL playoffs. That being the case, here are my picks for Divisional Round Weekend.
Minnesota Vikings +7 @ San Francisco 49ers: Pick Vikings
Simply put, I am going with the hot hand after Minnesota's thrilling overtime victory over the Saints last week. Additionally, in a battle of game-managers at the quarterback position, I trust Kirk Cousins more than Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to protecting the football and limiting turnovers.
I also expect Minnesota's ground and pound style of offense to pose problems for the 49ers' 17th-ranked rushing defense which allowed 1,802 rushing yards to opponents this year. Pick the touchdown underdog Vikings on Saturday.
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens -10: Pick Ravens
Of the four playoff games this weekend, this matchup features the largest point spread disparity. In spite of the big spread, I still feel quite confident about the Ravens this week, mainly due to the presence of 22-year old phenom Lamar Jackson.
With 1,206 yards in 2019, Jackson finished sixth in the NFL in rushing yards. Did I mention he accomplished this feat at the quarterback position? Oh by the way, Jackson also threw for 36 touchdowns against only six interceptions for a Ravens club that went 14-2 in the regular season, the best mark in franchise history dating back to 1996.
A leading candidate for league MVP this year, I believe Tennessee will be overmatched and outgunned in this game. Heading into Saturday's contest, Jackson is listed as probable with a flu virus, but I am not too terribly concerned about that. Take the Ravens to win big.
Houston Texans +9.5 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Pick Texans
In this matchup, I feel like the incredible playmaking skills of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to keep things close. Remember, Watson's 20-yard touchdown run against Buffalo late in the third quarter last week helped inspire Houston's comeback surge at NRG Stadium.
And who can forget Watson spinning out of the grasp of two Bills defenders in overtime to dump off a short pass in the flat to halfback Taiwan Jones that went for a huge gain. In addition to his athletic gifts both rushing and passing, I feel Watson has the innate ability to galvanize his teammates, elevating their level of play in the process.
Sure, Kansas City have their own playmaking signal caller in Patrick Mahomes, who makes the spectacular look quite routine, but I don't see the Chiefs running away with this one as the point spread may suggest. Take the Texans.
Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers -4.5: Pick Packers
Believe it or not, I think the key for the Packers in this game will be to establish the run early on with halfback Aaron Jones. In the last four games of the regular season, Jones has rushed for 100 yards or more on three occasions. This bodes well for the Packers as they go up a Seahawks' defense that allowed 1,883 rushing yards (22nd in the NFL) and 22 touchdowns on the ground (30th in the NFL) during the regular season.
If Green Bay can establish the run, then superstar Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be able to utilize the play-action pass, and take shots downfield against Seattle. As long as the Packers can support their stud signal caller with a good rushing attack, I see no reason why Green Bay will be denied a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Pick the Packers.