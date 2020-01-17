After a difficult week of 1-3 for my picks in the divisional round, here are my thoughts for the NFC/AFC Championship games set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Tennessee Titans +7 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Pick Titans
After picking against the Titans in their first two playoff games, I think it is time to take this team seriously.
Tennessee's workhorse running back and NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry has been a man possessed in the postseason, racking up 377 rushing yards in the past two games. If the Titans can continue to play their customary smash-mouth style of ground-and-pound offense, that will help to keep the clock running while also keeping the explosive Chiefs offense on the sidelines.
In addition to Tennessee getting hot at the perfect time, I am simply not a believer in KC head coach Andy Reid. Now in his 21st year as an NFL head coach, Reid has a dismal career mark of 1-5 in the championship round. As recently as last year, Kansas City was defeated 37-31 in overtime by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Taking Tennessee's smoldering hot running game into consideration, as well as coach Reid's perennial losing history in big games, I am rolling with the upset minded Titans in this matchup.
Green Bay Packers + 7 @ San Francisco 49ers: Pick Packers
In this showdown for NFC supremacy, I simply have more faith in Aaron Rodgers, a proven postseason performer, than I do in Jimmy Garoppolo, who is a relatively unknown quantity in big games to this point.
Sure, the 49ers have star power on defense with the likes of cornerback Richard Sherman, pass rusher Nick Bosa (listed as questionable), and defensive end Arik Armstead among others, but Rodgers is a battle tested veteran with 38 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions in his postseason career.
Not only does Green Bay have a far better quarterback, but the emergence of halfback Aaron Jones gives the Packers a multi-dimensional offensive attack. Jones' 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 was tops in the NFC. In the end, I think San Francisco's offense will not be able to keep pace Green Bay in this ballgame, so I'm picking the Packers.