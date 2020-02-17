And the plot thickens...
On Dec. 1, 2018, Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury met in the Staples Center, in Los Angeles with unblemished professional records. The stakes were pretty high as Wilder’s WBC heavyweight championship belt was on the line, and Fury’s heavyweight lineal title was also up for grabs.
As it turned out, the fight featured one of the most memorable final rounds in recent memory. Early on in the twelfth round, a vicious two-punch combination from Wilder sent Fury to the canvas for the second time in the fight.
To the amazement of virtually everybody, Fury was able to get up and continue on, closing out the match that was eventually ruled a split-decision draw. With the rematch between these two heavyweight rivals set for Saturday, Feb. 22, what will happen this time around?
In one corner, we have Fury; a fighter whom I liken to a king-sized Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Despite his massive 6-foot-9 frame, he is shifty, elusive, can do damage on the inside or outside, and is effective as either a southpaw or orthodox fighter. As for Wilder, he possesses the swagger of Muhammad Ali, the devastating knockout power of Mike Tyson, and he has the build of NBA legend Kevin Garnett. In conclusion, this fight matches up two of the most unique combatants the sport has ever seen.
The knock against Wilder is that he is not quite the boxer that Fury is. While I do give the edge to Fury when it comes to boxing acumen, it must be noted that in his professional fight career, Wilder has performed better the second time he has seen the same opponent. Former WBC title holder Bermane Stiverne went the distance against Wilder in 2015 in a 12-round decision win for Wilder. Two years later, Stiverne was a first-round knockout victim of Wilder in the rematch.
Luis Ortiz lasted 10 rounds against the Bronze Bomber in their first battle at the Barclays Center in New York City in 2018. The following year, Wilder concluded matters with an emphatic seventh-round knockout of Ortiz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For all his perceived lack of boxing ingenuity, I find it impressive that Wilder has made quicker work of the two opponents he saw the second time around.
In my opinion, Fury’s awkward fighting style, complete with herky-jerky feints, clever footwork and deceptive offense unquestionably kept Wilder off balance for most of the evening in their first matchup. However, I believe there is a limited shelf life for Fury’s smoke-and-mirror tactics, because Wilder’s straight right hand is one of the most destructive punches in the history of pugilism. Like great shooting in basketball, great punching power in boxing can erase a multitude of mistakes.
Also worth mentioning, Fury recently parted ways with trainer Ben Davidson, instead working with Javan “Sugar Hill” Steward, nephew of legendary Emmanuel Steward, for the upcoming bout with Wilder. Time will tell whether this change will either benefit or hinder the reigning heavyweight lineal champion.
Sure, Wilder’s opponents can win a round, or two, or even three or four on the judges scorecards. And Fury certainly won his share of rounds against Wilder in their first fight. The Gypsy King created offensive opportunities for himself by keeping the WBC champion defensive minded and reactive, unable to pull the trigger with his explosive right hand for several rounds.
But ultimately, the question remains whether or not a Wilder opponent can win 12 consecutive rounds before getting separated from his consciousness. Thus far, the answer has been a resounding “no”, and I don’t expect that to change. In Wilder vs. Fury II, I’m taking Wilder for the victory by way of knockout.