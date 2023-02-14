Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) will host the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) Basketball Tournament in New Town March 30-April 2, 2023. AIHEC operates more than 75 campuses in 16 states and serves students from more than 250 federally recognized Indian Tribes. The annual tournament is the premier athletic event for Tribal college and university (TCU) sports. This is NHSC’s second awarded bid to host the event (the first was in 2018).
“Athletics enrich the college experience for so many students and for our host community. For many Native Americans, Indian Country is basketball country, and these players are the leaders in this league,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC President. “This tournament is an incredible opportunity to showcase NHSC’s basketball program, college, and community. We want to invite everyone from the surrounding areas to join in the excitement and take in the outstanding athleticism showcased by the teams,” said Baker.
Tribal colleges and universities from around the United States have been invited to attend the basketball tournament. NHSC will continue to accept registrations for TCUs through February 28, 2023. In addition to registering Tribal teams, the college is seeking sponsorships for this year’s event. Interested individuals in the tournament or sponsorships can contact Alisha DeCoteau at adecoteau@nhsc.edu.
NHSC offers in-demand certificate programs, associate degrees, and four bachelor’s degrees. NHSC is the only Tribal College/University (TCU) that offers equine studies and a world-renowned Native American Studies program covering three Native languages. Most NHSC students are members of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations, or Three Affiliated Tribes, and reside on the Fort Berthold reservation.