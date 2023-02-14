NHSC tourney

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) will host the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) Basketball Tournament in New Town March 30-April 2, 2023. AIHEC operates more than 75 campuses in 16 states and serves students from more than 250 federally recognized Indian Tribes. The annual tournament is the premier athletic event for Tribal college and university (TCU) sports. This is NHSC’s second awarded bid to host the event (the first was in 2018).

“Athletics enrich the college experience for so many students and for our host community. For many Native Americans, Indian Country is basketball country, and these players are the leaders in this league,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC President. “This tournament is an incredible opportunity to showcase NHSC’s basketball program, college, and community. We want to invite everyone from the surrounding areas to join in the excitement and take in the outstanding athleticism showcased by the teams,” said Baker.



