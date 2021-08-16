David and Connie Tofte love their daughter Mikaela Rehak.
And if the way they talked about her with such intense admiration wasn’t enough indication of that, then the way they looked beaming with pride when they spoke is.
Rehak is a legend in Williston hockey.
In high school she was the only girl on the boys varsity hockey team and was the first girl to score a point in the North Dakota State Boys Hockey Tournament in 1998; she played two years with the University of North Dakota Sioux women’s hockey club before her senior season when the team played its first season as a Division I team; and she coached the Williston High girls hockey team for eight years starting in 2003.
But before she made history in North Dakota, she was a member of the 1996 Alaska Firebirds, which was the team that won the USA Hockey National Championship in the same year.
Now on Aug. 21 she and the rest of the 1996 team will be inducted into the Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame.
Where it all began
Newspaper clippings, photos, a trophy and a jersey were among the items that decorated the top of the kitchen island in Mikaela Rehak’s home.
And in a trunk on the dining room table there was even more mementos that told a story of one woman’s life in hockey.
Connie was the one who filled the trunk with her daughter’s keepsakes over the years and brought it to Rehak’s house for an interview on Aug. 12.
And when asked if being inducted into the hall of fame brought back memories, David said it was the trunk that really did the job.
“There’s stuff in there that I didn’t even remember,” David said.
For a little over thirty minutes Rehak and her parents talked about her hockey career, what it meant to be inducted into the Alaksa Hall of Fame and what hockey meant to the family.
Rehak said she started playing hockey because both her dad and brother did.
She said she really was just following in their footsteps, and her parents said she started skating when she was five.
“I think Mikki started skating around five-years-old,” David said.
“Yep, she was five, in her little pink outfit and little crooked skates, that was the beginning of it,” Connie said, agreeing with David and smiling.
From there, Rehak took off and not only played in high school but she also played on club teams and participated in camps.
That’s when she was noticed by the Alaska Firebirds.
The Road to Nationals
Connie said one year she took her daughter to Alaska twice for a hockey camp, and the Firebirds coach really liked what he saw.
“She’s played boys hockey all her life,” Connie said. “They liked her strength, they liked her shot, and they asked if she would play with them.”
But there was a minor problem—the team was in Alaska and the Tofte’s lived in North Dakota.
Connie said they told her that Rehak needed to play in 10 games in order for her to qualify.
So organizers set up a tournament in Victoria, British Columbia, Connie and Rehak went, and for a week Rehak played ten games.
“That’s how it all started. Then we never saw them again until the (national) tournament,” Connie said. “It was cool.”
The tournament, when it started, wasn’t an easy one, and they said the competition was tough.
In fact, Rehak’s team won the championship game 1-0 after triple overtime.
“The national game, I have to tell you, David nearly had a heart attack,” Connie said, laughing. “David paced and paced and paced, and when the puck went in and they won the game he grabbed a total stranger…and lifted her up (hugging her).”
David said the game was crazy.
“By the time that game was over, the arena (they played at) was packed with people,” he said chuckling. “(And when Rehak’s team won) I grabbed this lady, I didn’t even know who she was, picked her up and she laughed. She didn’t care.”
A Family Affair
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, and Rehak said she, her parents and her husband Garrett will be attending.
Saturday is also her parents 50th anniversary.
But they said going to see their daughter receive this type of recognition is worth it, and they couldn’t be more proud. “These two have put on many, many miles chasing me across the country,” Rehak said, smiling at her parents.
And Connie and David said doing what they did for their daughter was all worth it.
“It’s been exciting watching her,” Connie said.
Hockey is a Tofte/Rehak family affair and at this point, it runs in their blood.
David played his entire life, Rehak and her brother played, Rehak’s husband also played during the same time she did (he was the captain on their team, and they were high school sweethearts), and now her children play.
Not only do they play hockey as a family, but Rehak said she and her husband are also active in the Williston hockey community in general.
Garrett Rehak coaches club hockey, and over the years the number of younger kids interested in playing hockey has increased.
And as for their trip to Alaska, Rehak said the one thing that they’re all looking forward to doing together is fishing.