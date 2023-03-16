The McKenzie County Hockey Club concluded its successful tournament run over the weekend with two teams taking home hardware.
The Watford City Oilers Girls 12U team won the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Championship and the Bantam Oilers took home the consolation championship trophy in their win.
The 12U girls rolled in their first two games of the tournament in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Their first win would be a close one against Williston, winning the game 2-0. In their next matchup against Hazen is would be all offense for the Oilers, they would win a commanding 8-0 game. Goalie Sierra Blegen would complete two back to back shutouts in the first two games.
Watford City would go on to face Williston in the championship game. The Oilers would continue to impressive offensive hot streak, beating Williston 4-1 to win the state championship.
The Bantam Oilers would play their tournament in Sidney as the third seed, the team looked to end their impressive season on a high note. They matched up with second-ranked Grand Forks Blue in the first round. The Oilers battled hard the entire game but would lose a close one to Grand Forks 3-2. The loss did not put them out however, the team still could play for the consolation game.
In the next game against the Devil Lake Flames, the Oilers would put the loss behind them as they would control the whole game leading to a 5-2 victory and earning them a spot in the consolation game against Northwood.
The offense would not slow down for Watford City and the defense did just enough to keep the Ice Storm out of the game, giving the Oilers the 5-3 win and concluding a successful season by hanging another trophy in the trophy case.