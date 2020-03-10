Kay Michael Lee Studio represented Williston as a competitor in the Regional BravO! Dance and Talent Competition this past weekend in Grand Forks.
KML dancers were recognized for their technical and artistic performance abilities with multiple judge’s choice awards and category winners in their respective divisions. The Ruby Competition Line swept their category, earning first, second, and third overall place finishes for their group routines.
In addition, KML’s co-founder Serena Christianson received the “Choreography Award” for creating the routine deemed to have the best choreography. This award went to the tap group routine of “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” featuring the Ruby Competition Line, which also won first place overall high score. Meanwhile, the Emerald Competition Line also won first place overall high score in their respective division for their jazz routine to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
In her first year competing with a solo, 7-year-old Demi Ybarra earned the highest adjudication possible and received a “Cutie Pie” judge’s choice award for her jazz solo, “Call Me Maybe.” Ybarra also competed in a lyrical duet with her cousin Londyn Devlin; this dynamic cousin-duo won first place overall high score.
Avery Powell received the Fabulous Focus Judge’s Choice and third place overall high score awards for her lyrical “Fighting for Me” lyrical solo. Emma Tong and Grace Vannatta received the Great Connection Judge’s Choice and third place overall high score awards for their “Sign of the Times” duet, and the Emerald Line received the “Simply Sweet” and second place overall high score awards for their “Tiny Dancer” lyrical group routine.
Unique to this competition, dancers also had the opportunity to compete in the photogenic competition with KML winning both photogenic categories. In her first run in this category, Aleah Anderson won for the 11 and under category. Meanwhile, Grace Vannatta won the photogenic award for dancers 12 and up. This is the third time she has received this award in the past two seasons at multiple competitions.
This was the second competition for the studio this season, and KML is headed to Bismarck for the Celebration Talent Competition, scheduled for the weekend of March 27-29. Ultimately, the studio is preparing for its first-ever appearance at Walt Disney World this summer. They will perform a selection of competition routines in their repertoire in Florida.