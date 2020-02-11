"It's all about shooting for the stars and taking first place this year. Whoever rides the most bulls will win."
Those are the words of Williston bull rider Stetson Lawrence, who will be competing in his third Professional Bull Riders Global Cup Tournament, starting on February 15. For the second straight year, the two-day event will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
In a format similar to the Olympics, the PBR Global Cup pits teams from different countries against one another. The event will feature teams from five nations; Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States. Meanwhile, the U.S. will be split into two teams, the Eagles and the Wolves, the Wolves squad being exclusively comprised of Native-American riders.
Lawrence, an eight-year bull riding professional and 2007 graduate of Trenton High School, helped the Team USA-Wolves contingent to a third place finish in the tournament a year ago. Lawrence says the team format of the event is one of the more exciting aspects of the competition.
"Bull riding is for the most part an individual sport, so it's alot of fun to get back to having a team oriented mentality," the PBR veteran states. "The atmosphere of being there with the guys kind of reminds you of playing high school football or basketball all over again."
This time around, Lawrence, who represents the Chippewa and Sioux tribes, believes the addition of new riding coach Ted Nuce will be a major difference maker in unlocking the group's full potential. Nuce, who will be mentoring the Wolves in Arlington, is a highly accomplished figure in the sport as he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2009, and also won the PBR's inaugural World Finals event in 1994.
"He's definitely been a big asset in helping us to prepare," Stetson said of Nuce. "His experience has been a major bonus for all the riders on the team."
Heading into the tournament, Lawrence says he is still feeling the effects of a torn posterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered to his right knee in October of 2019. While he admits the pain still flares up from time to time, the bull rider remains confident that the rehabilitation work he has done since then will pay dividends at the Global Cup.
"I've been working out and staying in shape, but it's really all about staying mentally prepared, because believe it or not, only about 10 percent of bull riding is the physical part,” Lawrence told the Williston Herald. “Having a positive mindset before you go out there to compete takes up the other 90 percent."