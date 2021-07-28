Katie Ledecky won the gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Wednesday after finishing the event in 15 minutes and 37/39 seconds.
Not only did she win gold, but she also made history claiming the first-ever gold medal in this event.
This is Ledecky's sixth Olympics gold medal, and according to NBC, "she had dominated the race and won by a distance."
“I just wanted to get the job done tonight,” Ledecky told NBC poolside, which was later published in a July 28 article. "I just think of all the great female swimmers the U.S. has had that haven’t had that opportunity to swim that event."
This was also her third time trying to place first in her events.
First, Ledecky won the silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle. Australia's Ariarne Titmus rallied to pass Ledecky and finished the 400 with the second-fastest performance in history.
Then earlier on Wednesday, Ledecky didn't receive a medal at all in the 200-meter freestyle, which is the first time this has ever happened to her in an Olympic race, according to ESPN and The Associated Press.
She finished in fifth place while Titmus finished first.
But Ledecky said in the NBC article that after the 200 free, she knew she had to turn the page very quickly.
And so she did.
"In the warm-down pool, I was thinking of my family. Kind of each stroke, I was thinking of my grandparents," she told NBC, which was later published in the July 28 article. "They’re the toughest four people I know,” she added, “and that’s what helped me get through that."
The games aren't over yet for Ledecky. She will race again in the 800-meter freestyle on Thursday.