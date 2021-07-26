Katie Ledecky advanced to the women’s 200 meter freestyle semis and the 1,500 meter freestyle final following a stellar performance in the early morning hours of July 26.
On the other hand, she won the silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle. This was her first medal in this year’s Olympic games.
In what ESPN called a “highly anticipated showdown,” five-time Olympic gold medalist Ledecky faced off against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 400m freestyle.
The race ended in the “slimmest of margins,” and although Ledecky swam her second-fastest time of her career, at 3 minutes and 57.36 seconds, she still lost to Titmus who came in at 3 minutes and 56.69 seconds.
This was the first time Ledecky has not won gold in an Olympic individual event.
This race aside, Ledecky won her heat in the 200m freestyle while also setting an Olympic record for the 1,500 meters.
According to NBC, Ledecky had the fastest time in the 200m freestyle heats with a mark of 1 minute and 55.28 seconds.
Then, she finished first in the qualifying heats for the Olympic debut of the 1,500m freestyle with a time of 15 minutes and 35.35 seconds.
The 1,500m race is one that Ledecky dominates in, according to the Washington Post. Entering this year’s games, she currently holds the top 11 times in history in the event. Most of those times were posted at world championships and other pro meets since this is the first time the event is featured in the Olympic games.
And since it’s the event’s debut in the Olympics, Ledecky’s time is the first-ever women’s 1500m freestyle record.
She will race for gold in the event Tuesday night, and in the semi-finals for the 200m freestyle also on Tuesday night.
In total, Ledecky is competing in six events across seven days.
But, if any other indication was needed to show just how talented Ledecky is, then it would be the amount of meters she swam.
In a single day, Ledecky swam a total of 2,100 meters stretched across two sessions. According to the Washington Post, this is the most meters any female swimmer has ever pulled off in a single day at the Olympics (since the 1,500m free was added this year).
Ledecky has ties with Williston.
She is the daughter of former Williston High School swimmer Mary Gen (Hagan) Ledecky and the granddaughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. E. J. Hagan of Williston.
Her grandmother still lives in Williston.