Katie Ledecky closed out her dominant Olympic Games with one final gold medal.
Ledecky won the gold in the 800 meter freestyle for the third straight time, also winning in 2012 and 2016. Her final time in the 800 meter was 8:12.57.
With her Olympic Games now done, Ledecky finished her time in Tokyo with four medals. She won two gold and silver medals each.
Her time in Tokyo led to some historic accomplishments for her career.
Ledecky is now one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time, according to Yahoo Sports.
In her Olympic career, Ledecky has 10 medals, six of which are gold. Those six individual gold medals are the most among female U.S. Olympic athletes all-time, according to CBS Sports. Her six individual gold medals are only second to Michael Phelps.
On top of that, in the 800 meter freestyle specifically, Ledecky is undefeated in every race she’s competed in for 11 years, and she has the 22 fastest times in the history of the race, according to CBS Sports.
Ledecky’s 800 meter win is only the fourth time ever a swimmer has won a gold medal in an individual discipline in three consecutive Olympics, according to CBS Sports.
Here is the list of her results in Tokyo:
400 meter freestyle- Silver medal with a time of 3:57.36
200 meter freestyle- Fifth place with a time of 1:55.21
1500 meter freestyle- Gold medal with a time of 15:37.34
4x200 meter freestyle relay- Silver medal with a combined time of 7:40.73, finishing her leg with a time of 1:53.76
800 meter freestyle- Gold medal with a time of 8:12.57