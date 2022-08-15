On Friday night, a Banquet of Champions was held to welcome all the teams and their families and supporters to Williston before the Babe Ruth World Series 2022 began Saturday. Dinner was served and great conversations was had, but two moments really took the event to the next level.
Kirk Gibson, two-time World Series Champion and current Detroit Tigers broadcaster was the evening’s keynote speaker and really spoke the the hearts of each player, coach, parent, and fan in the room.
“You may make history.”
This was the opening line of Gibson’s speech and a theme throughout the evening. Gibson shared his story of being first interested in football, with his eyes on the NFL. He said that his coach encouraged Gibson to go play baseball in the football off-season, supporting him to ‘do everything you can do.’
Through many trials and tribulations, Gibson’s goal of being a national football player switched, and he ended up as a pro baseball player instead. He told the audience that his “making history” moment was all chance. He was in the right place, at the right time, with the right people watching. The odds happened to be in his favor that night. Encouraging the 14-year-olds gearing up to play the next morning, Gibson told them that the same thing could happen to them.
Another major point Gibson made was respecting the game is more important than winning. He used a great example: the athletes are gearing up for the Babe Ruth World Series 2022... where’s Babe Ruth? He’s gone. And the game has continued on. Gibson told the players that if they respect the game, the fans, their teammates, their opponents, their families, and their coaches... they are doing right by the game.
The emotional climax of most people’s night had to be the moment Ardean Aafedt stood facing an entire crowd of standing and cheering people after his contribution of the baseball field was acknowledged. What started as a simple clapping moment, turned into solid minute or two of standing ovation. There were several with tears in their eyes looking on to the proud face of Aafedt and his family.
The night was full of many other great moments: a silent auction, great food, a speech from Mayor Howard Klug and Williston receiving a plaque for being an outstanding host community.
Don’t miss out on the baseball fun, get over to Aafedt stadium and catch a game!