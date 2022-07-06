The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced that former North Dakota High School Activities Association official Jeff Risk of Minot was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame during the 103rd National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Summer Meeting on July 1 in San Antonio, Texas.
Risk was one of 12 inductees honored for their contributions to our Nation’s high school state associations and was inducted into the “Officials” category of the Hall of Fame.
Risk is now retired from a remarkable officiating career in North Dakota that spanned more than 40 years during which time he officiated more than 5,000 high school and college games in the sports of basketball, football and baseball, as well as another seven years and 1,000 games in professional baseball.
Risk, a retired physical education teacher and athletic director, is one of the most decorated and respected officials in North Dakota history.
Risk officiated 38 NDHSAA state basketball tournaments, six state football final championship games and three state baseball state championships.
Risk was inducted into the North Dakota Officials Association (NDOA) Hall of Fame in 2016. While his time as an active official has ended, Risk remains involved off the field and courts. He continues to serve as statewide supervisor of basketball and football officials, director of summer basketball officiating camps, observes officials at NDHSAA football and basketball state tournaments, and assigns basketball state tournament officials. Nationally, Risk is a member of the NFHS Football Rules Committee. Risk and his wife Tammy currently reside in Minot.
The National High School Hall of Fame was founded in 1982 by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to honor high school athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and others.
Risk is the ninth National High School Hall of Fame inductee from North Dakota joining Sid Cichy (1984), Jack Brown (1993), Phil Jackson (1994), Dick Schindler (1999), Del Gab (2003), Jerry Popp (2005), Sheryl Solberg (2014) and Robert Littlefield (2021).