SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Mike Person is headed to Miami.
The former Glendive and Montana State University football player helped the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the recent NFC Championship game, advancing the team to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.
Person played a key role in San Francisco’s NFC Championship win, helping the 49ers tally 287 rushing yards. Running back Raheem Mostert set a new franchise record with 220 rushing yards to go with his four touchdowns, the most in an NFC Championship game.
The 49ers lead the NFL in rushing yards per contest (186) this postseason, after finishing runner-up during the regular season with 2,305 total rushing yards. San Francisco’s 23 rushing touchdowns during the regular season led the league.
Person was a three-time all-conference selection in Montana’s Eastern A, twice earning offensive lineman of the year while playing for Glendive’s Red Devils. He was all-state his junior and senior seasons, and was selected for Montana’s East-West Shrine Game and Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl.
At Montana State, Person started eight games in 2007 before injury sliced his season short. The following year he started all 12 games and was named honorable mention all-Big Sky Conference, as Montana State led the league in rushing yards.
One year later, Person became a first-team all-conference selection before finishing his career as a first-team all-American and Big Sky Conference champion.
Person was a seventh-round draft pick of San Francisco in the 2011 draft and has since spent time with six different teams (49ers, Colts, Chiefs, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks) including this second stint with the 49ers. Person signed with San Francisco in May of 2018 and agreed to a three-year, $9 million extension last March.
Person will look to lead San Francisco to its sixth Super Bowl title, the last which came in 1995. A win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 would tie the 49ers with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins by an NFL team (6).
The 49ers and Chiefs will kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST on Sunday, Feb. 2 with the game broadcast live on FOX.