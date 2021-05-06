Mitch and Lacee Hughes, the owners of Full Circle Strength Systems, share a unique love for a unique hobby — Strongman.
But the sport and the competitions that come with, go beyond what people assume is just lifting and showing off strength.
Mitch and Lacee, who have been competing for over a decade and met competing, said the sport they love represents family.
How it all started
On April 10, over 70 competitors from seven states visited Williston to compete in the seventh annual Strongest Man and Woman Competition, hosted by Full Circle.
The April competition is the first of two competitions held two times every year (the second competition is in the fall).
There’s also multiple competitions held around the state, and Mitch, who is also the state representative for USA Strongman for North Dakota, said those competitions have to be confirmed through him.
It wasn’t always like this.
Mitch, who is from Williston, said when he first started competing he had to travel over 15 hours to go to a show because there weren’t any around Williston or that part of the country.
Lacee is from Michigan, and at the time most of the Strongman competitions were by her, Mitch said.
“So we thought we’d do our part to host something for the (Williston) community,” Mitch said. “It’s something fun for the area and too many people say there’s nothing to do but there is, they just have to get outside their comfort zone.”
And when that started, it was almost like Mitch and Lacee got the ball rolling not just in North Dakota but the surrounding states.
“When we started in North Dakota, there wasn’t anything in South Dakota, Wyoming or Montana,” Mitch said. “Now I feel like we pushed it so hard in this area that Montana started about a year ago, South Dakota started a few years ago as did Wyoming.”
As the years went on, the competitions grew in popularity, but Mitch and Lacee said there are still tons of misconceptions about what Strongman is.
For starters, it’s not just for “big guys.”
“Most people assume that Strongman competitors are all going to be huge, but that’s not the case,” Mitch said. “Strongman can be for anybody.
In fact, the smallest female competitor at the April 10 competition was a 13-year-old girl who is under 100 pounds, and Lacee and Mitch said she kicked butt in her class.
On the flip side, the biggest guy in the April 10 competition was a 6 foot 8 man who weighed 420 pounds, they said.
“A lot of people have an image of the competitors being huge, and that base that on what they see on TV and that’s not always the case,” Mitch said. With Strongman, there are different classes that are often times based on weight and age (depending on the competition).
For example, Lacee said there are teen classes and master classes and even at the national level they’ll separate the master classes by age.
Plus, Mitch and Lacee said people can start at any age whether they are in their 30s, 40s 50s or older.
Strongman is truly for anybody and everybody.
“It’s such a nice building block to strength,” Lacee said. “See, you build a nice foundation by learning how to move heavy weights in an awkward way, with good technique so you don’t hurt yourself, and it’s just a big team activity.”
More than just a sport
Aside from being an all-inclusive sport for men and women, boys and girls, Mitch and Lacee said there’s something else that makes Strongman so special—the camaraderie and sense of family.
“We have tiny people and we have big people (competing), but they all come together,” Mitch said. “I would say the camaraderie in strong man is better than any other sport out there.”
Lacee said that camaraderie or the competitors truly coming together as a family is something people won’t see in any other strength sports.
“In a Strongman competition setting, everybody helps everybody,” Lacee said. “They could be getting ready to do their own lift and they’ll say hey do you need to use my belt or my straps and they’ll literally take it off of themselves and give it to somebody else to use…Everybody cheers for everybody and they’re just really positive about it.”
Meagan Gantzler, a member of the Full Circle family (an ambassador for FCSS) who also competed in several events in the April 10 competition, said despite undergoing difficult training and oftentimes stressful situations, one thing makes it all worth it.
“It’s the community that I love the most,” Gantzler said. “Everybody is so connected.”
This type of connection between the competitors in Strong isn’t just at the Full Circle competitions, it’s nationwide.
Lacee said the Strongman community provides opportunities to network with other competitors, some who have become sort of celebrities within the sport.
Then, she said when those competitors show up to competitions, it’s like meeting a long lost friend.
“You show up and there’s people in your weight class that you may have never met before but everybody helps each other,” Lacee said. “It’s very rare that you’ll find an ego or a bad attitude.”
Experiences become one
Mitch said Strongman is a sport both he and Lacee love through and through.
He said while some people love to fish as a hobby, they have Strongman as theirs, and it’s something that bonds not just them but everyone around them who participates.
It’s that love that they have for the sport that allows them to host competitions year after year.
“We like to share our experiences and our love with other people so we host the events and not only does it help the gym but it’s nice to see everybody else go out there and try it,” Mitch said. “We always get people who say it’s going to be their one time competing and next thing you know it’s their fifth time. They get addicted to it and it’s fun to see their experiences.”
When asked if those experiences that members of their gym have in these competitions become shared experiences, Mitch and Lacee said absolutely.
“These events are extremely hard to coordinate and put on. I swear it takes a year off our lives, but it’s so completely worth it when it all comes together and we see all these people accomplish something that they never thought they could do,” Lacee said.
Mitch and Lacee looked at each other and smiled constantly while they talked about the people, all of whom have become part of the Full Circle family, who were able to achieve what seemed like unachievable goals.
“Maybe they didn’t expect that they could ever deadlift over 300 pounds and then they do it at a contest and their faces light up,” Lacee said. “It’s amazing and that’s the best part about it—being able to give to them the opportunity to showcase what they’ve worked for because they worked really hard to get there.”
Lacee said to be able to see those accomplishments happen in live time can be a tear-jerker sometimes.
For example, Lacee said at the April 10 competition there was an older man who competed with his son. The duo were both from Chicago and it was the very last time the man was competing in a Strongman competition. She said after his event the man took off his shoes, placed them on the mat, walked over to his son and hugged him.
They said it was a symbolic gesture that didn’t leave a dry eye in the area.
“I was just so honored that they chose to do that at this meet,” Lacee said. “It’s things like that, that make it worth it for us.”