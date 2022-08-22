INCREDIBLE!!!!
That's all you can say about the support our great community gave the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series!! This incredible event showcased our outstanding community to the rest of the United States, and WOW, did you make us proud!!
The support that Williston and the rest of the Mon-Dak Region gave to this event was remarkable, with over 48,000 fans attending over the eight day run. This was truly a regional effort and we want to thank all of you on behalf of the World Series Committee. Our job as Host President and our local Executive Task Force was made very easy because of 75 Division and Committee Chairmen, who made a commitment over 3 years ago to make the 2022 event the best World Series' possible, and we did just that.
The past few years of working with all the committees have been an absolute pleasure and an honor to work with so many quality people-to all of them, we would like to say "thanks," we couldn't have done it without your efforts.
To all the businesses and individuals who donated money, time and/or labor that are too numerous to mention, again we thank you, as you are really the ones who gave us the financial stability to make it all work.
We have to give special recognition to over 1,000 volunteers that made it happen, the Williston Parks and Recreation District staff and the Park Board for their ongoing support of our baseball program and the World Series, to all our local news media for the outstanding media coverage, to Williston Auto for the courtesy vehicles for all the teams and tournament officials, to Stallion Oilfield Services for the on-site trailers, to Kraken Resources for making Lee Greenwood's appearance a reality, to Terry Gaudreau and TNT Fireworks for the unbelievable fireworks display on opening night, to Williston Economic Development and Train ND for the incredible drone light show, and to Williston State College for their assistance with a great banquet event, as well as all the sponsors that made the Dueling Pianos event a huge success! Also, special recognition must be given to the Parks Crew for all their work in making Aafedt Stadium one of the finest baseball facilities in the country. They have made the baseball park their priority for the past few years and have spent countless hours, on their own time, making it all come together. Finally, a HUGE thanks to all the team host families that for the last 10 days to make all the players and families "feel at home". You all made this event a truly special one. If I have missed anyone- please know that you were a vital part of this event, and we appreciate all of you!
As the World Series started, Williston gave all our guests the "wow" effect with an emotional opening ceremony, coordinated by the outstanding efforts of Steve Slocum, and it set the tone for the remainder of the 8 day run, and we never missed a beat!
As our community, we all made an impression on them that will last a lifetime. All we can say to all of them is "come back and see us again!"
In closing, I think the 2022 14 Year old Babe Ruth World Series is an example of what we all can do when we work together to make things happen-we all definitely did that, and we want to thank our community for "embracing" this event like it has never been done before. Every one of us should be extremely proud of what we all accomplished, and we have never been prouder to be a members of this great community than we are right now, and it is because of all of you that had a part in making this the best World Series that Babe Ruth Baseball has ever seen!
Thanks to all of you on a job well done!
Sincerely,
Larry Grondahl
Host President
2022 Babe Ruth World Series