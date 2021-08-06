Former Williston Coyote Brent Qvale has a new home in the National Football League.
The offensive lineman was signed by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aug. 5. Last season, Qvale played in 14 games for the Houston Texans, according to Pro Football Reference.
Overall in his career, Qvale has played in 77 games and started in 18 of them, according to Pro Football Reference.
Qvale started his career with the New York Jets, playing with them for six seasons. After playing for the Texans last season, Qvale will be joining a good Tennessee team for this upcoming season.
For Houston last year, Qvale was on the field for 190 offensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps according to NBC Sports.