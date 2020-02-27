On Saturday, Feb. 22, Deontay "Bronze Bomber" Wilder went into his heavyweight championship bout against Tyson Fury as a highly decorated superstar.
Seven rounds later, he left the MGM Grand a bloodied and battered ex-champion. Not only did Wilder suffer physical damage at the hands of his highly skilled opponent in Fury, but the damage to his ego in the immediate aftermath of his first professional loss appears to be even worse.
After the fight, Wilder announced that he would be firing his longtime trainer, 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Breland, who requested referee Kenny Bayless to stop the fight. His reasoning for Breland's dismissal, who has trained Wilder since his first year as a professional, seems downright foolish to most boxing observers. The former WBC heavyweight champ insists that he would of preferred to die in the ring than to have the fight end by way of a stoppage.
Meanwhile, virtually every professional commentator who watched the match agreed that the stoppage was warranted as Wilder was doing very little to defend himself at the time the fight was called off. In my estimation, having the best interest of an athlete's long-term health is not a fireable offense for a boxing trainer.
Unfortunately, the excuses did not end there as Wilder also expressed displeasure with referee Bayless, who apparently did not enforce ring rules to the ex-champ's liking during the match.
"Bayless had come in my dressing room, looked me in my eyes and said if I hit Fury in the back of the head – rabbit punch – or hit off of the break, he would disqualify me or deduct two points from me. I guess those rules just applied to me because they didn’t apply to my opponent," Wilder told The Athletic.
If that weren't enough, the Alabama native took the art of excuse making to a whole new level, citing his pre-fight costume as a contributing factor in his loss to Fury. The costume, which weighed an estimated 40-45 pounds, was worn by Wilder as a tribute to Black History Month. However, the Bronze Bomber believes the weight of the outfit may have drained some of his energy in his legs before the fight even began.
"My uniform was way too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports by telephone. "I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through."
Call me old-fashioned, but I believe simply congratulating Fury on a great performance that night would have been a far more gracious and professional way to handle the defeat.
Instead of Wilder searching for every excuse under the sun to justify why he lost, what is so hard about simply admitting the other fighter had a better night? Fury outboxed Wilder, beat him to the punch throughout the match, and the former WBC belt holder could not deliver his trademark right-hand knockout blow. In my view, that is a pretty basic rundown of what happened at the MGM Grand that evening.
I understand that stubborn pride may be the root of the problem here. After all, in order to become a world famous athlete, one must possess an immense self-believe, determination and ego, in addition to also having a host of otherworldly athletic talent. However, Wilder's immature post-fight behavior may be viewed as an even bigger indictment on his character than anything that actually happened in the ring.