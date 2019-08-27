Valor Bare Knuckle Incorporated, a new combat sports organization which is being promoted by UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, will be holding their first event at the 4 Bears Casino on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Located four miles west of New Town, the 4 Bears Casino has been hosting both MMA and boxing matches in the upper Midwest for the past 20 years. The one night tournament will be available for purchase on pay-per-view and on streaming outlets, including FITE, DirecTV and Dish Network.
Heavyweights, as well as welterweights will be featured on the fight card that evening, and three North Dakota natives will compete in the preliminary round. As for Shamrock, the fighting legend now turned VBN promoter believes there is great satisfaction for the athletes who compete in bare knuckle fighting.
"There is nothing like it, you have to be much more accurate with your strikes, and you have to train with a specific strategy in mind," Shamrock said in a news release. "It's always been my favorite way to compete because it is simply fighter against fighter, no more and no less. There is something pure and uncomplicated about it."
Shamrock, a four-time world heavyweight champion, once fought in UFC 1, a bare-knuckle event which took place in Denver, Colorado, back in 1993. Since that experience, the combat superstar says he became enamored with the concept of bare knuckle fighting and believes it is something the fans want to see as well.
“I want to bring this back and make it new, even though it’s old," Shamrock continued. "But I want to bring it back because it’s what I fell in love with. And I truly believe it’s what the fans fell in love with too, because I can still remember that day very clearly."