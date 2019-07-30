EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Zylstra is back from injury and ready to join the battle to be the Vikings’ No. 3 wide receiver.
Zylstra, who suffered a hamstring pull during spring drills, was activated Monday off the physically unable to perform list.
“It feels good to finally get off (the PUP list),” the former Concordia-Moorhead receiver said before a practice at training camp. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for a while. … (Injuries are) part of the game, so I never got too discouraged about it.”
After two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL, Zylstra played in all 16 Minnesota games last season. He mostly was on special teams, but did catch one pass for 23 yards.
“I’m looking forward to (Zylstra) being in the mix,’’ said offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. “Wen you’re on that PUP list, you really can’t get any reps, walkthrough or otherwise.’’
Zylstra, a native of Spicer, Minnesota, returns after missing the first three full-squad workouts of training camp. Chad Beebe and Jordan Taylor could be the favorites in the battle to be the No. 3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but Zylstra stressed the versatility he could bring to the spot.
“I feel like I’m a guy that can play any kind of position out there,’’ he said.
Zylstra also is hopeful of join the competition in camp to replace the departed Marcus Sherels as the punt returner. Zylstra returned four punts last season for 26 yards.
Zylstra caught 100 passes for 1,687 yards in 2017 with the Eskimos. He said Monday he feels more comfortable now than he did last season when adjusting to the NFL from the CFL, which has a field 10 yards longer and 11 1/2 yards wider, was a bigger deal than he had expected.
“The field size, because that just speeds up all the players, just putting everybody in a tighter environment (in the NFL),’’ Zylstra said. “It speeds everybody up, so when you come out of your breaks, it always seems like there’s a defender in your face, versus the CFL, where you had a little bit of space to work.’’