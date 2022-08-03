The Studio 89 Dance Company held auditions for their 2022-2023 competition season teams and finalized the rosters.
The Studio 89 Dance Company held auditions for their 2022-2023 competition season teams and finalized the rosters.
Congratulations to those who made the teams, you will do great things!
Pre-Comp Silver Stars:
Paisley Calhoun
Jordynn Campos
Grace Duffin
Ruby Ellis
Summer Hildebrandt
Madison McGaha
Naomi Mosley
Riley Radke
Raelee Salveson
Quincey Stephens
Isabella Utley
Pre-Comp Shining Stars:
Piper Haverkock
Maggie Holter
Afton Moody
Tenleigh Wrolson
Paisley Wyman
Mini Company:
Kania Asphall
Monroe Devlin
Baila Egge
Jessa Enno
Gianna LeBaron
Baylee Sanchez
Aislynn Stevens
Mini Elite Company:
Emma Elletson
Leah Finkbeiner
Ainsleigh Iblings
Kenzlee Kilgore
Gemma Osborn
Taylor Reinholdt
Quinn Shannon
Hadeline Wold
Hadley Woodward
Junior Company:
Tenleigh Carns
Elliot Fick
Breklyn Gonzales
Kinlea Hodgkiss
Misrach Kitzman
Aireana Landrie
Kesli LeBaron
Graciella Patton
Macie Ratka
Demi Ybarra
Junior Elite Company:
Destinee Bertelson
Emylinn Canerdy-Kalmik
Londyn Devlin
Lillian Eldridge
Isla Gilbertson
Avery Hering
Naomi Johnson
Emma Morton
Olivia Womelsdorf
Tristyn Zufelt
Senior Company:
Rylee Ewing
Jayden Larsen
Alivia Lowery
Isabella Sharp
Angela Wold
Hailey Woodward
Senior Elite Company:
Haley Blume
Sarah Brenner
Alexis Christensen
Chase Fuchs
Izzy Holman
Bonny Huwe
Rita Johnson
Isabel Llewellyn
Solveig Lovgren
Keira Shannon
Addisyn Wetzstein
