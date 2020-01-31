On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Alexander Comets' robotics team, known as First Tech Challenge Team #9963, will be competing in the FIRST State Championship in Bismarck.
FIRST, an acronym which means For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a global organization that was established over 30 years ago by Dean Kamen, the inventor of the segway and insulin pump.
The goal of FIRST is to develop ways to inspire students in engineering and technology fields. According to Alexander robotics coach Cathy White, this type of competition requires similar work ethic and communication skills to that of scholastic sporting activities.
"We strongly emphasize the four c's; communication, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration," White tells the Williston Herald. "I have thoroughly enjoyed building this program from the ground up and getting us to this point."
As part of the competition, which will take place at the Career Academy next to Bismarck State College, Alexander's team of nine students, ranging from grades 10-12, will control their robot to perform a series of tasks on a designated playing field. These tasks include a 30-second interval of autonomous control where the robot will follow a series of pre-programmed movements without human input, and a 90-second driver controlled period where students will use Xbox controllers to maneuver their robot.
Their mechanical creation, which the Alexander students have nicknamed "Spiderbot," will go up against robots from 34 other teams comprised of young engineers from the Midwest and Canada. White notes that Spiderbot stands roughly 14-inches tall with an 18-inch base, has a total of six motors and three servos, and weighs about 24 pounds.
Having coached the Alexander robotics team for the past five years, White says that the goal for her team is to win the Inspire Award at state, which would automatically qualify the Comets for the World Championships in Detroit in late April.
"Our season started back in September, so the kids have put in a ton of work over the past few months just for this one big moment. It's basically like our Super Bowl," the robotics mentor adds. "We won the award for best robot design a year ago, so we are looking to build off that success this year."