Katie Ledecky was a headliner for the U.S. Olympic swim team headed into the Games and she remained a headline during her performances in Tokyo.
She has added to her medal collection so far at the Olympics, so here is a look at the events she has competed in and what her results have been.
400 meter freestyle- Silver medal with a time of 3:57.36
200 meter freestyle- Fifth place with a time of 1:55.21
1500 meter freestyle- Gold medal with a time of 15:37.34
4x200 meter freestyle relay- Silver medal with a combined time of 7:40.73, finishing her leg with a time of 1:53.76
Ledecky’s results and times were compiled by The Athletic. As of the afternoon on Friday, July 30, she has one more event to compete in the finals for, which is the 800 meter freestyle. The finals will have taken place at 9:46 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to The Athletic.
Ledecky’s already-terrific career kept getting better at these Olympic Games. Her gold medal in the 1500 meter freestyle especially stands out because this was the first time the event was held for women at the Games.
Depending on how Ledecky rounds out her Olympics, she can become the most decorated female Olympian ever, according to The Athletic. She would beat out former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of nine medals.