Derrick Weaver is a modern-day gladiator.
He is a professional mixed martial arts fighter living in Williston and is taking on another fighter, Antonio Martinez for the Fighting Alliance Championship on Friday, Dec. 11.
The match will be livestreamed on UFC Fight Pass, and it means more than just another fight for Weaver.
It’s a chance to be recognized by another level of MMA fighting, what he called the elite of the elite level of professional fighting—the UFC.
“People all around the United States can see who I am and what I’m capable of so it’s a big deal,” Weaver said regarding the fact that his fight will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
Yet, despite his talent and ability to get this far in the game, he was humble and didn’t brag about his skills and instead remained quiet and reserved during his interview with The Herald on Dec. 8.
But when he started talking about where it all began, his face lit up.
Weaver, now 30, has been fighting for practically his whole life.
And he made it pretty clear that fighting has been a dream come true for him, which is suiting since his nickname is “The Dream.”
Weaver grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan but moved to Williston about three years ago to start a career in the oil field.
However, he said he has been active in martial arts since he was a teen, and fighting was always a passion.
“It all started when I was a kid. I wouldn’t say I was a violent person but I just liked watching... fighting movies in general, and gladiator movies were always a favorite of mine,” he said.
And when he talked about those gladiator movies, his eyes gleamed and with excitement he talked about how much he loved the aspect of being a gladiator and fighting in a big arena.
“As I grew up and as time went on, I realized that fighting in a cage is basically being a modern day gladiator,” he said.
A defining moment in his life came when he was 13 watching a UFC match, because he said that was when he fell in love with the sport and when he knew what he wanted to do.
Three years later his training began. When he was 16 he said he started training in a karate gym doing both taekwondo and karate.
Then when he was 18 he found a professional fighter in his hometown who helped kickstart his MMA fighting career.
“The rest is history,” he said, chuckling.
After fighting in other states from Michigan to Virginia, Weaver now trains at Combat Fitness with another former professional fighter—Howard Lemere.
Weaver said he has been training and conditioning for Friday’s fight for about six weeks with Lemere’s help and guidance.
And when it comes down to fighting, there’s more to it than meets the eye.
“A lot of people think that you just go to the gym for a couple of hours but really there’s mental preparation (involved),” he said. “It takes a toll on you...you have to really control your thoughts.”
Weaver said there is always something to be nervous about whether it’s nervous about losing, nervous about hurting someone, nervous about making sure he is doing what he is trained to do and Lemere also added that there is a worry of making sure to not let family or friends down.
But after years of experience and training, Weaver said controlling his emotions and nerves has become second nature to him.
“It’s like working the first day of the job versus working 10 years on the job. On the first day you’re nervous because you don’t want to fail but 10 years later you’re like, ‘I know what i’m doing, I know the ups and downs,’” he said.
Weaver is represented by Mollywopt Sports Management and he was able to get to fight in Friday’s match or promotion through his management group, something he said he is grateful for.
And during Friday’s match, Lemere will be in Weaver’s corner.
But when asked who he will be fighting for on Friday, he said everyone in his family.
“I fight for them all. When I first started doing this, my mom, she absolutely hated it. She said, ‘I don’t want to see you get beat up.’ But now she knows what I can do and how I handle myself so she’s my number one supporter,” he said. “I fight for my family just to show them that this is what I want to do.”
In the end, Weaver said he also does it for himself.
“I love to do it (fight). If nobody watched me I’d still do it for fun,” he said. “There’s something about it, like I said, it’s (like being) a modern-day gladiator and I just always loved that thought and feeling.”
Friday’s fight will be at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be streamed online at the UFC Fight Pass.