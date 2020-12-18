Larry Grondahl said officiating "gets in your blood."
And after doing it for 44 years, he said he wouldn't change a thing.
On Dec. 17, the North Dakota Officials Association announced the 2020-2021 Hall of Fame induction class — the 51st class.
Grondahl was inducted after retiring in spring 2020.
Grondahl has lived in Williston his whole life, and is a staple, from officiating local basketball games to helping out within the park district.
He graduated from Williston High School in 1976, then after graduating with a degree in park and recreation administration in 1980 he returned to Williston and became the recreation superintendent until 1988.
After 1988 he spent a short time in Bismarck before coming back to Williston for good where he has been selling park and playground equipment in North Dakota and Montana ever since (he owns and operates Grondahl Recreation in Williston).
But it was in 1976 when he started officially officiating.
At first when he was a senior in high school he was refereed an adult city league, and that's when he realized that he really liked it.
Then, while in his freshman year of college at UND-Williston, now Williston State College, he registered to be an official and he said he worked at all throughout college while making some money along the way.
The rest is history.
His work crossed state lines, as he officiated basketball games in North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.
As a registered NDHSAA official, Grondahl worked a total of 58 Class B boys and girls district basketball tournaments, 15 Class B boys and girls region basketball tournaments, 21 Class A boys and girls region basketball tournaments, 15 Class A state basketball tournaments and a total of four NDHSAA basketball state championship games.
With the experience he had, he also spent time with officiating associations: He was the Williston Basin Officials Association secretary/assigner for 30 years and served as North Dakota Officials Association (NDOA) Board Member from 2010-2016. On top of that, he was NDOA Board President from 2014-2016.
Grondahl was also a supervisor for the NDHSAA Officials Workshop for 26 years, and he served as a day camp/clinician for 17 years.
In 2008, he was named the NFHS Basketball Official of the Year, and he has served as an officiating evaluator in his region, according to a press release sent by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
Grondahl’s work went to the college level too, where he served as an official for 36 years in the National Junior College Athletic Association (the Mon-Dak Conference), and he worked 23 years as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics official in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference, the Dakota Athletic Conference and the Frontier Conference.
He also officiated six Region 13 NJCAA playoff tournaments and 12 NDCAC/DAC playoff tournaments, according to the release.
In 2020, Grondahl retired and he said he did before it became a strain.
"I always made a promise to myself that when it gets to be a chore to pack my bag on a cold winter night and drive 80 miles or 100 miles one way it might be a sign to think about retiring," he said.
But although he is retired, he said he still helps out when he can and if there is one piece of advice that he could give to younger officials just starting out, it's to read the rulebook, read the casebook and get a feel for the game.
And, to not expect too much too fast.
"You need to earn your spot, you need to earn your spot to be a varsity official, you need to earn your spot for postseason, it doesn't just come to you." he said, regarding younger officials. "It doesn't just come to you. The guys who climb the ladder the quickest are the ones that get the rule book, are enthusiastic, are willing to come with us (to work with veteran officials)...those are the guys who seem to climb the ladder quicker than the ones who just want to get games."
The NDOA Board of Directors determined the inductees at its fall meeting, and the NDOA has inducted 154 officials into its Hall of Fame since the inaugural class in 1965.
Plaques commemorating all Hall of Fame members are housed in the North Dakota Athletic Hall of Fame, located inside the Jamestown Civic Center.