The Williston State College women's basketball team is preparing for the semifinal game in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Tetons will be going against Miles Community College after MCC defeated Bismarck State College on Wednesday night.
The Lady Tetons go into this game with a winning record against Miles Community College this season, beating them twice in their three-game series this season.
Since coming back from winter break, the team has been firing on all cylinders, winning six straight games upon its return and finishing the season 19-10 — 11-4 after break. They would out score their opponents 1030-806 in the 15-game run.
Head Coach Bill Triplett points to multiple wins during the run that elevated the teams success.
"I think that there is more than one game," he said. "The three Bismarck games and the two Dawson games. They were big for us, because Bismarck is a really good team and we beat them three times. And Dawson, we haven't beat very much. We lost the first game in overtime, but beat them the next two. So that shows that we are getting better. Those games had a lot to do with where we are at."
The confidence from the team after finishing the season on such a strong note is going to be evident in the teams four returning sophomores. Emily Kurkowski, Hayley Macdonald, Sydney Labatte, and Irene de la Fuente have seen the playoffs last year and are going into the game against Miles Community College with experience.
"I know that they believe in themselves," Triplett said. "We won this game last year, we won our first two games last year. So the four returners, I am sure that they are confident."
Kurkowski, Macdonald, and de la Fuente are finishing up their careers for the Tetons after arriving to Williston from being recruited from another country.
de la Fuente, who is from Valladolid, Spain, said that she has developed her whole game since the start of her playing career in Williston.
"My shooting, because when I came here I shot really bad," de la Fuente said. "But coach taught me how to shoot better, also my post moves, and talking with my teammates on the court."
Kurkowski is from Melbourne, Australia, and said she's satisfied with her career playing for the Tetons.
"My career here has been good, I have really enjoyed it. I have had great teammates and great coaches, so that has made it a lot more fun," Kurkowski said.
And Macdonald is from Canberra, Australia, and believes that team chemistry has been a major contributor to the their success.
"It was big for sure, we all have to make sure we are on the same page. And talking with each other, so that we can play really well together," Macdonald said.
Labatte said that the whole team works well together. "For example me and Irene work really well together, so that helps," Labatte said.
The Lady Tetons will travel to Wahpeton to play Miles Community College in the semifinals.