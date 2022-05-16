Cowboys and cowgirls have a new opportunity to throw on their boots and showcase their bull-riding skills in Watford City's Battle of the Minis Challenger Series. Kids of all ages are able to enter and world competition qualification and cash prizes are up for grabs.
"We all got together and wanted to do something for kids," said Justin McBride, recalling the process of getting this series going. Justin, his wife- Ashley, and Hunter Kluver only took about two weeks from the original idea to launching the first event of the series at the beginning of May.
The McBrides have been friends with Kluver since their now eight-year-old son, Cooper, started riding Kluver's bulls in Dickinson when he five. Kluver was in the process of purchasing more bulls and had been organizing children's rodeos to fund feed and care for the animals. The McBride family approached Kluver with the idea and he was all in.
Cooper is now ranked 15th in the world in the pee-wee division of bull-riding, and his parents and Kluver wanted to do something to give more children the opportunity to qualify and attend these large events, by offering the only children's bull riding events in the area. They also made their series a Christian event, with preachers coming in at intermission to speak with the children.
"There's nothing I would rather be doing... I just want to make them better and get them to bigger events to showcase their talents... It's amazing to watch a kid just starting out grow, it makes it all worth it," said Kluver.
Kluver is 18 years old, and previously competed in the finals of a national competition. He sustained an injury which prevented him from continuing to ride, but still wanting to be involved in the scene he began stock contracts and event organizing.
"There's nothing else I'd rather be doing," said Kluver.
There are two more events in the series to be able to qualify for the World Championships in Texas, and children from 0-19, from beginner to expert skill levels, are encouraged to attend.
Events will be held May 21 and 28 at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds indoor arena. To register your child, call Ashley at 936-933-2018.