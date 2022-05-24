The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee and the Williston Parks and Recreation District are excited to announce their kickoff breakfast for advance ticket sales for the 2022 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series on June 1.
The open to the public event will feature a breakfast buffet for free-will donation, with all funds directly benefitting the Babe Ruth World Series. The public is encouraged to come "until the food runs out", at the Williston ARC starting at 7 a.m. Speakers will be present with information, progress, and highlights for the series.
This event will "kickoff" advance ticket sales to the general public. Afterwards, tickets will be available at American State Bank, First International Bank and Trust, First State Bank, The Western Cooperative Credit Union, Williston Parks and Recreation, and Williston's Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"Because our sponsors in town are so generous, we haven't changed our ticket prices in almost 20 years," said Larry Grondahl, Host President of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee.
Individual passes are set at $25 each and family passes are only $50 for eight days and 25 games of baseball.
The 2022 Babe Ruth Series will be August 13-20 at the Ardean Aafedt Stadium. For more information, please contact the Williston Parks and Recreation District.