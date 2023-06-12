TruWealth 23

The TruWealth Tournament was held at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The 38th annual TruWealth Financial Tournament concluded on Sunday. Eight teams traveled from places as far as Canada, as well as from Montana and across the state to compete at Ardean Aafedt Stadium for four days of baseball. The Keybirds held their own in the tournament beating Miles City in the third place game 3-0. 

The Keybirds who opened their season on Wednesday were thrust into the season competing in six games in five days. The team opened the tournament with two straight wins, a 7-6 walk off win against Bottineau, and a 5-4 victory against the Regina Athletics. 



Tags

Load comments