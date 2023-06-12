The 38th annual TruWealth Financial Tournament concluded on Sunday. Eight teams traveled from places as far as Canada, as well as from Montana and across the state to compete at Ardean Aafedt Stadium for four days of baseball. The Keybirds held their own in the tournament beating Miles City in the third place game 3-0.
The Keybirds who opened their season on Wednesday were thrust into the season competing in six games in five days. The team opened the tournament with two straight wins, a 7-6 walk off win against Bottineau, and a 5-4 victory against the Regina Athletics.
On Friday, the Keybirds would receive their first loss of the tournament against the Saskatoon Giants in a 5-2 extra inning loss. The Keybirds felt what a full game in the major league would be like after battling in a nine inning game.
The Giants got the early score in the first inning, but it was all defense throughout the game. Both sides made it hard for the opposing offense to earn some hits.
Micah Larson pitched an excellent game for the Keybirds, throwing eight innings, facing 34 batters while allowing only two runs off four hits. Larson would strike out four batters in the game, as well.
Conner Ekblad tied the game at one a piece in the bottom of the third off an RBI single. The Giants would score in the top of the six before quickly being matched by the Keybirds in the bottom half of the inning from an RBI from Ashton Collings.
The game would stay tied through regulation forcing extra innings. The innings would go by quick with either team struggling to get more than one runner on base to break the tie. The Giants would finally break the tie in the ninth, scoring three runs. The Keybirds had the chance to tie or win in the bottom of the ninth but the three-run inning was too much to overcome.
On Saturday evening the Keybirds missed the chance to play in the championship game after a 5-2 loss against Great Falls.
The Keybirds struck first in the game scoring a run in the top half of the first. The Chargers would match the Keybirds with a two run inning in the bottom of the first. The Keybirds chased that deficit for the remainder of the game, the Chargers scored two more runs in the third and another score in the fifth to give Great Falls the 5-1 lead. Ekblad batted in a run in the sixth to attempt to chip away at the losing margin, but the late score would be the last one for the Keybirds.
Garrett Solberg pitched a complete game for the Keybirds, allowing only four hits and striking out two batters in his effort on the mound.
The Keybirds were set to play Miles City for the third place spot.
Riley Erickson got the start in the third place game and led the Keybirds to the shutout victory. Erickson allowed only six hits and walked two batters, striking out two in the win.
Williston would again score early in the first inning from a sacrifice fly from Kadin Finders. Excellent pitching from Erickson allowed the offense to be patient, taking the pressure off the team. Finders would bat another in another run in the bottom of the third. Finders would find his way around the bases in the inning putting the team up three, letting the Keybirds cruise to third place in the victory.