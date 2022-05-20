The Dawson Community College Cheer squad has added Gracie Kidder for the 2022-2023 season.
Gracie has been high school cheerleading for the past 3 years. She started her cheerleading career at Medicine Lake high school in Medicine Lake, Montana. She transferred to Grenora High School in Grenora, North Dakota and continued cheerleading. She was nominated cheer captain both her junior and senior year and enjoyed leading the team. Gracie also excelled in volleyball, being awarded most improved player on the team. She also participated in basketball for a short time. Gracie will be graduating with academic honors for maintaining a 3.3 gpa.
Coach Ericca Berry said, “I am very excited to have this young lady join our squad. Gracie brings in a lot of high schools cheer experience and has a great passion for cheer. She is so excited to come to DCC and I believe she will make a wonderful addition to our DCC cheer family. “
Gracie commented, “I'm very grateful for the opportunity to cheer for Dawson Community College and continue my passion for cheerleading. Dawson seemed like the perfect fit for me and I look forward to attending this Fall. My future plans are to pursue a Nursing degree, and become a RN so I can help others. Thank you Dawson for this wonderful opportunity. I feel very lucky."
Mondak Thunder Cheer Coach Michelle Freeman expressed her comments, "Gracie’s hard work and dedication has been a valuable contribution to the Mondak Thunder Cheerleading team. We are so proud of her accomplishments and know that she will prove to show the same dedication to the Dawson Buccaneers."