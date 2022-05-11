For the 23rd consecutive year, the city of Fargo will serve as host of Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) State Summer Games. The tournament will offer competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and will be held on Saturday, May 14. 280 athletes from across North Dakota will participate.
The tournament will be held at Fargo Davies High School. All competition events are free and open to the public.
Participants will compete in the state competitions for Athletics: powerlifting, swimming, and volleyball. Additional special events for participants include an opening ceremony & parade of athletes, award ceremonies, and Olympic Town activities. Due to USA Games in Orlando, FL, our outdoor sports will take place on June 25th.
Athletes come from 8 communities across the state including: Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Mandan, Minot, and Valley City. Athletes – along with hundreds of families, friends, and volunteers – are expected to be in Fargo to help with the event.
The schedule for the 2022 Summer Games follows:
· 7:30 am Volunteer Registration
· 9:00 am Opening Ceremonies – Davies Large Gym I
· 9:30 am - 4:00 pm Souvenir Sales – Commons Area
· 9:30 am - 4:00 pm Olympic Village – Commons Area
· 10:00 am Unified Volleyball Competition – Davies Gym I & 2
· 10:00 am – 10:15 am Powerlifting Official Weigh-ins – Weight Room
· 10:15 am – 10:30 am Powerlifting Warmups – Weight Room
· 10:30 am Powerlifting Competition – Weight Room
· 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Lunch Distribution – Davies Commons Area
· 1:00 pm Swimming Competition – Davies Pool
· 4:00 pm – 5:00pm Completion of all Competitions
“We are thankful that the City of Fargo welcomes our athletes, families and volunteers with open arms and are such wonderful hosts.” said Victor Meza III, Director of Development of Special Olympics North Dakota. “It’s always a pleasure to come together for the Summer Games and see the excitement on our athletes faces.”
Fans in the Stands offers businesses, organizations, clubs, groups, families, and individuals the opportunity to cheer on the athletes as they compete for the gold. Stop on out during any of the events and cheer loud and proud for the athletes and help celebrate all their hard work as they reach the end of their sport season.
Gold Metal Sponsors: Kiwanis Foundation and Sanford Health.
WEBSITE: www.SpecialOlympicsND.org
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: SpecialOLympicsND
Twitter: @SONorthDakota
About Special Olympics North Dakota
Special Olympics North Dakota is part of a worldwide movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. Through work in sports, health education and community building, Special Olympics is addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance, and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society.
Every year more than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes in North Dakota have an opportunity to take part in any of the 14 sports offered. SOND needs coaches and volunteers, contact us for more information info@specialolympicsnd.org.