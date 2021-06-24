eSports return to Williston this summer and registration to play in this year's leagues closes June 28.
The Williston Parks and Recreation District posted information about the leagues on its Facebook page on June 18.
Madden 21, Fortnite 1v1 or 1v2, Rocket League 1v1 or 3v3 and Super Smash Bros are the choices for this summer's eSports League.
There are three divisions people can participate in—the youth division which includes ages 8-12, the teen division which includes ages 13-18 and the adult division which includes anyone over 18.
When League play starts in July, each division plays at a different time Monday through Friday.
The youth division will play from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the teen division will play from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the adult division will play from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Those who interested must register through GG Leagues.
Registration is $30 per person.
For more information or to ask questions email rec@wprd.us.