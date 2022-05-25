The North Dakota State baseball team earned eight All-Summit League selections and head coach Tyler Oakes was named Coach of the Year, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Oakes guided NDSU to its first Summit League regular season title in program history after assembling a 30-17 (17-5 Summit) overall record in his first season. It marked only the seventh time in program history the Bison have reached the 30-win mark. NDSU began the season playing each of its first 37 games on the road and were the last Division I team to play a home game this season. Oakes becomes the first coach in NDSU baseball history to earn Summit League Coach of the Year honors.
Calen Schwabe and Logan Williams earned a spot on the All-Summit League First Team for the first time in their careers. Schwabe registered a team-best .417 batting average in Summit League play and contributed 25 hits with 11 RBI and 10 runs. The Thompson, N.D., native also totaled eight multiple hit games and assembled a 10-game reached base streak in league play.
Williams notched a .301 batting average in Summit League play and totaled 25 hits and 22 RBI. The Kailua, Hawaii native has connected on a team-high 11 home runs this season, which is the most in the NDSU Division I era. Williams was named Summit League Player of the Week on March 28 and was also tabbed the Summit League Player of the Month for March.
Will Busch, Brock Anderson, Druw Sackett, Peter Brookshaw, Jack Simonsen and Evan Sankey were also named to the All-Summit League Second Team. Busch picked up second team honors for the first time in his career after he totaled 18 hits with 14 RBI and 13 runs. He also assembled a team-best nine-game hit streak in conference play. Anderson earned second team honors for the first time in his career after registering a .269 batting average and .994 fielding percentage in league play. The Alexandria, Minn., native added 21 hits, including six doubles and three home runs to go along with 19 runs and 16 RBI.
Sackett grabbed a spot on the second team for the first time in his career after he posted a team-high 27 hits, including eight doubles, two home runs and one triple in league play. The Fruita, Colo., native also registered a .325 batting average and .920 fielding percentage. Brookshaw picked up second team honors for the first time in his career and notched a team-high 20 runs with a team-best 23 RBI in league play. He led the Bison with 10 multiple hit games and seven multiple RBI games.
Simonsen and Sankey both were named to the second team for the second time in their careers. Simonsen totaled 16 hits with four doubles, two home runs and one triple to go along with 14 runs and 11 RBI in league play. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native also contributed seven multiple hit games and assembled a six-game hit streak. Sankey, who was named Summit League Pitcher of the Week twice this season, registered a 2.41 ERA in league play and tossed 27 strikeouts with six walks. He notched four or more strikeouts in four of his seven appearances on the mound.