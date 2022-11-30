featured Coyotes Girl's Hockey shutout Bottineau in season opener By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 2022-23 Williston High School girls hockey team, coached by Jeff Clarke North Dakota High School Activities Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston High School girls hockey team won in a 5-0 shutout in the 2022-23 season opener at Bottineau.A complete game for Goalie Sophomore Meleah Ramsey, she was successful in stopping the opposing team from scoring, thus relieving the pressure from the offense... and the offense answered. Junior Jaidyn Nas was just one goal away from the Hat Trick with two goals for the Coyotes. Freshmen Anyka Weidrich and Kyah Stundal each contributed with a goal of their own for their first game for the Coyotes. Junior Gracie Borrenson also contributed a goal. The Coyotes will next travel to Grand Forks then Devils Lake Dec. 2-3 for back-to-back games. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coyotes Hockey Team Season Opener Sport Offense Shutout Goal Hat Trick Meleah Ramsey Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase Canadian flag upsets some Williston residents Fireworks and more will ring in the holiday season this weekend in Fairview City announces Interim City Administrator, Tuan leaving Williston Basin CTE Center and Del Easton Alternative School to break ground Spring 2023 Attempted murder suspect released on $1M bond Deckin’ the halls in the MonDak Williston Harley-Davidson dealership set to close Athlete of the Week: Ivan Askim WSC President's Corner