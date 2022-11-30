WHS Girl's Hockey Team 2022-23

2022-23 Williston High School girls hockey team, coached by Jeff Clarke 

 North Dakota High School Activities Association

The Williston High School girls hockey team won in a 5-0 shutout in the 2022-23 season opener at Bottineau.

A complete game for Goalie Sophomore Meleah Ramsey, she was successful in stopping the opposing team from scoring, thus relieving the pressure from the offense... and the offense answered. 



Tags

Load comments