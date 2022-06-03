WHS girls tennis_Shelby Meyer

Williston's Shelby Meyer winds up to return the ball during a May 13, 2021 against Legacy.

 Photo courtesy of the Western Dakota Association

Williston High School competed in the 2022 Girl's West Region Championships last week and their hard work was apparent. 

Shelby Meyer won the Singles Consolation Championships and made it to quarterfinals in the Singles Championship. 

Rylee Rude made it to the second round of the Singles Consolation bracket. 

Keira Borreson and Gracia Tong competed in the second round of the Doubles Championships. The pair also competed in the third round of Doubles Consolation.

Maggie Garbel and Avy Ator State qualified when they made it to quarterfinals of the Doubles Consolation bracket. 

Great job, girls! 



