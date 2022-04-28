The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee and Kraken Resources have booked Lee Greenwood for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series on August 13th. Greenwood will take the Ardean Aafedt Stadium and sing the National Anthem and then return after the last game that night to perform a set of patriotic songs, assumed to include his iconic “God Bless the USA.” A fireworks celebration sponsored by TNT Fireworks is set to follow.
“We’re always trying to think of ways to make things better,” Host President of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee Larry Grondahl said.
Kraken Resources approached the planning committee and asked to be involved, wanting to blow Williston away with a grand show of patriotism.
“It was their idea to bring Mr. Greenwood here,” Grondahl told the Williston Herald, “And then they paid for the whole thing!”
Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” topped country singles charts three times and is the only song of its genre to do so. When Greenwood wrote the single in the back of his tour bus in 1983, he never expected for it to be so well received. After September 11th, 2001, the song reached No. 1 on various pop music charts.
“I wanted to have something that would unite Americans from coast to coast, and I wanted to instill pride back into our country,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood enjoys touring across America, performing for several charitable events and organizations.
The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series runs August 13-20th. The event is “probably the largest sporting event Williston will ever hold,” Grondahl said.
A local native, Grondahl has been running baseball tournaments in Williston since 1981. This year’s event will mark the fifth time Williston hosts the tournament. A packed schedule of events has been released, including a surprise guest speaker who will be announced soon.
The week prior to Opening Day, is a “warm up before the big event,” Grondahl said.
The World Series Headquarters will set up camp inside Williston Community Library on Aug. 6, where advanced tickets can be purchased, and Babe Ruth memorabilia will be on display. The next days will consist of teams from around the country arriving in Williston, and many celebratory meals and games.
Aside from baseball fun, the tournament week will feature a drone light show organized by Williston Economic Development, and Dueling Pianos at the Raymond Center, free to public for those age 21 and over, and more.
More information can be found at www.willistonworldseries2022.com.