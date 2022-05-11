The Williston Herald is proud to announce we have renamed what was previously our Sports page, to Sports and Education!
The major goal of this switch is to ensure all participants in sports of all levels as well as school sanctioned clubs and activities get their turn in the spotlight. We feel the community is just as interested in how the speech team is doing or when opening night is for the school’s upcoming play, as they are the big football game or the upcoming recreation softball schedule.
I am excited to meet all the student athletes and club participants as we make this transition. I am passionate about this new assignment, as I come from a background filled with many sports and activities, including recreational water sports, fishing, volleyball, dance, cheer, speech, and theater. I’m so excited to meet everyone, and give all the great kids and programs their turn to shine.
With so much more to cover, we are asking for YOUR help!
Coaches, instructors, leaders, and parents are encouraged to send in their newsworthy stories and photos related to sports and school-sanctioned activities to mdavis@willistonherald.com.
Athlete of the Week will still announced every Friday, and nominations should be submitted to mdavis@willistonherald.com as well. We look forwarding to shining the spot light on all the worthy achievements of our youth, be they sports, theater, math or something else entirely.