More often than not, the heavyweight division has been the driving force of marquee action within the sport of boxing throughout the years.
The late sportswriter Burt Sugar once surmised that America's fascination with heavyweight fighters has to do with our innate desire to super-size all of our consumer items. In the United States, we want to watch big screen TVs, we want to drive big trucks and SUVs, and we want to live in the biggest homes we can afford.
That being the case, the next big heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on Saturday, Feb. 22 will be as super-sized as it gets. While Wilder measures in at an intimidating 6-foot-7 with an 83-inch reach, Fury stands a whopping 6-foot-9 with an 85-inch reach. By comparison, the legendary Muhammad Ali stood at a modest 6-foot-3 and sported a 79-inch reach during his glorious pugilistic career.
Not only do these two combatants possess the sheer physical dimensions that will attract millions of pay-per-view buys, but their larger than life personalities infuse fresh blood into a sport which is regarded as a fading relic along the vast sports landscape. Both fighters are equally as entertaining during a press conference as they are during a boxing match.
Gone are the days of the 1930s and 1940s when a humble demeanor such as Joe Louis' was all that was needed to sell a fight. These days, Wilder and Fury must compete for air time with the likes of college and pro basketball, as well as wall-to-wall offseason coverage of the NFL and MLB. In other words, the average sports fan needs a reason to pay attention to boxing today more than ever, and I feel that these two flamboyant figures give the average fan more than enough reason to shell out extra money to witness such a spectacle.
Additionally, the first match between Wilder and Fury was a very evenly matched tussle that eventually ended in a draw. Then in a dramatic final round, Wilder knocked Fury down to the canvas for what appeared to be a certain finish to the match, only to see the stubborn Englishman rise to his feet and continue on. From a purely competitive standpoint, it stands to reason that regardless who wins, the paying customers of Wilder vs. Fury II will be treated to an evening filled with drama and excitement between two of the best heavyweights in recent years.
There have been some epic rivals throughout the course of heavyweight boxing history; Louis and Max Schmeling, Ali and Joe Frazier, Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield, and so on. Will Wilder and Fury one day hold the elite company of rivals such as those aforementioned ones? I can not say for sure, but I cannot wait to find out.