Watford City Logo (copy)

Watford City's track and field outdoor season starts April 6 in Dickinson. 

The Watford City track and field team is ready to get its season going. The team recently competed against Williston and Williston Trinity College in the Chamberlin Early Bird Track Meet on March 10.

The boys team had only 12 players in the meet due to not meeting the required practice or inability due to spring break. Head Coach David Gumke said the first meet was a good chance to get the kids ready for the season as well as assess the talent this year. The Wolves lost a very good sprinter, Dakota Cluchie, to graduation last year, so finding a replacement in the 400 relay has been a priority.



Tags

Load comments