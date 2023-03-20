The Watford City track and field team is ready to get its season going. The team recently competed against Williston and Williston Trinity College in the Chamberlin Early Bird Track Meet on March 10.
The boys team had only 12 players in the meet due to not meeting the required practice or inability due to spring break. Head Coach David Gumke said the first meet was a good chance to get the kids ready for the season as well as assess the talent this year. The Wolves lost a very good sprinter, Dakota Cluchie, to graduation last year, so finding a replacement in the 400 relay has been a priority.
"I did find another 400 runner at the first meet that will help us on our 4x4 relay. It was exciting to see our new athletes compete for the first time and be able to see some potential out of them," Gumke said.
Spring in Western North Dakota can be unpredictable, and the season begins in early spring. Practicing outdoors can be a big challenge. Luckily for the boys and girls track team they can practice indoors at the Rough Rider Center. Early practices at the RRC typically are for the the upperclassmen to shake off the cobwebs and for the underclassmen to get acclimated to the practice schedule.
"Practices were generally the first couple of weeks just trying to get in shape," Gumke said. "The athletes have been really working hard. Our veterans know what to do in their technical events. The new athletes had to learn on the fly at the meet, which we just treated as a practice anyway. We were able to get some drill work in at the high jump before the meet started to help the new high jumpers be a little more successful."
The boys track and field team is currently at 30 athletes.
The head coach of the girls track and field team, Derek Roemmich, said indoor meets are nice, to see his athlete,s competing again, but he is excited to see the team start running outdoors again.
"Extremely excited, I always have loved track, and seeing the athletes compete at high levels on the outdoor track compared to the indoor track is a world of difference," Roemmich said. "Just being outside and seeing the sun makes the meets better, too. But overall, I feel like the athletes start doing better when they can run faster and not have to worry about a curve the whole race."
A big goal for the whole team this year is to get as many athletes to qualify for state as possible.
"Always excited to get outdoors so that we can start qualifying events," Gumke said. "Our goals have always been to get as many athletes as possible qualified by time, distance or height for the state meet. Then try to get some more from the region meet, which is very difficult to do at the Class A level."
The first outdoor meet is scheduled for April 6 in Dickinson.