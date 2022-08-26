Schools are back in session and with that means the kick off of Fall sports! As I’m writing this, I’m getting prepared to head to Legends Field at Williston High School to watch the first home football game of the season. I can already hear the whistles, the shaking of poms, the crowd cheering... what an exciting time.
I wanted to take this start of the school year to let you know about some changes coming up. We’ve hired a full-time sports reporter! He will be joining us at the end of September, and I cannot tell you how excited we are to have him.
As we impatiently await his arrival, we will continue do our best to provide sports coverage for you. But this is where we ask for your help.
If you’re at a game, snap some photos and send them in. We want to highlight the achievements of these athletes as much as possible. We have readers in Williston, Watford City, Tioga, Ray, Alexander, Epping, Trenton, Grenora, New Town... the list goes on. Any regional teams that are doing great things have the opportunity to be featured on our Sports and Activities pages. Just let us know what’s happening.
We also need nominations for Athlete of the Week. Did you know anyone can nominate an athlete? Coaches, teammates, parents, fans... just send us a photo, tell us why your athlete deserves the recognition, and send some contact info. We will review them on a weekly basis. We are moving our Athlete of the Week going forward to Sunday’s edition.
You can nominate an athlete for performance during a game, but also for doing something spectacular off the field such as doing a good deed for someone in need or tackling a difficult situation. We cannot wait to see your nominations!
You also may have noticed the Sports and Education pages have split again. If we continue getting the great support of our community, and with the addition of a Sports reporter, we will keep it this way. We are also looking to add an additional ‘Activities’ page to provide coverage for other achievements. The speech team, drama, music, robotics club... all of those non-athletic teams and organizations need their time to shine, too. Send us event dates, photos, and tell us what is happening so we can get these achievements recorded.