Maddie Davis

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

School is back in session and with that means the kick off of Fall sports! As I’m writing this, I’m getting prepared to head to Legends Field at Williston High School to watch the first home football game of the season. I can already hear the whistles, the shaking of poms, the crowd cheering... what an exciting time.

I wanted to take this start of the school year to let you know about some changes coming up. We’ve hired a full-time sports reporter! He will be joining us at the end of September, and I cannot tell you how excited we are to have him.



Tags

Load comments