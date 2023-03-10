Powerlifting and bodybuilding is one of the most demanding and rewarding sports to compete in. Going into each day of lifting with a new goal and seeing yourself improve gets most competitors hooked after participating in competitions.
That drive for growth has made Devin Lawrimore more motivated after competing in the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio on March 4. His story is one of perseverance after losing his arm four years ago, but has found comfort and sense of family when he started attending The Pitt shortly after. Lawrimore now has been inspiring fellow lifters in every competition he's competed in.
Lawrimore has been powerlifting for almost a year starting with his first competition at the King of the North competition in Dickinson. He competed in one more competition before the opportunity to compete at the Arnold Classic was offered to him.
"The Arnold kind of got dropped in my lap, like 'Do you want to do this?' and I was like sure," Lawrimore said. "Going to the Arnold was a surreal and intimidating yet rewarding at the same time. Going in there seeing these massive people, that don't have any disabilities and I am going in there with a disability and competing alongside them."
Going into such a prominent event only having one arm is a severe disadvantage in powerlifting but that never was going to stop Lawrimore.
"I'm not taking the handicap card and just going right there doing what they were doing, how they are doing it, and following their same rules. And for the most part I feel really great about it."
The initial taste of the competition has motivated Lawrimore to compete in the Arnold again if the opportunity were to.
People who compete or attend events for their first time naturally look to more experienced people to watch and learn from. Having one arm in a competition filled with two armed participants makes looking for tips hard to do.
"No because they don't have the same hurdles that I have, they all have two arms and two hands. I can watch what they do, but the way that I have to do it, there is a lot more hurdles other than just picking up the weight and pushing it. It's completely different," he said.
One big takeaway from the Arnold is seeing the different equipment being used at the competition to better prepare for it.
"Being more prepared," he said. "As in the different types of machines. Now that i have seen it, I understand them. Where I didn't know how they were set, now that I have seen it and used it I will be better for next time."
After experiencing that level of competition and knowing that he can do it, has gotten Lawrimore hooked to competing.
"I definitely got that addiction of showing up and doing it. To prove the naysayers wrong, who say 'I can't do that'. I do it with one arm, if I can show up and do it with one arm, you can show up and do it with two kind of mentality. So nothing has stopped me from doing all three lifts. I'll do the deadlifts, I'll do the squat, I'll do the bench. So nobody can say they can't," Lawrimore said.
Training and preparing for competitions is a tough job, but even tougher when doing it alone. Lawrimore prides himself in knowing that he has all the support he needs when training.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of my family, stage 4 athletics, The Pit, and Tristen and Joe Luplow. I wouldn't have been able to navigate my way through it. I can't do it without them, I prefer not the do it without them," he said.
Tristen Luplow has been Lawrimore's coach and nutritionist in his preparations for his events.
"I am a pro bodybuilder, so a dream myself is to compete at the Arnold," Luplow said. "Getting to take somebody I have spent two years with, watching him grow into this athlete and watching him reach and shatter ceilings nobody has ever imagined. To be there as a coach was one of the most rewarding experiences I have gotten to have in the powerlifting industry. He couldn't walk away from the platform area without people stopping him, telling him how inspiring he was or how motivated they were watching him succeed in a lift. Watching the way his energy shifted when he walked up to that bar knowing he was about to achieve something that he hadn't yet before. That was such a cool experience as a coach and as a friend."
Lawrimore's passion of improvement while taking no excuses in his pursuit will continue to inspire members of the Williston community as well as the powerlifting community.