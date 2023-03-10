Powerlifting and bodybuilding is one of the most demanding and rewarding sports to compete in. Going into each day of lifting with a new goal and seeing yourself improve gets most competitors hooked after participating in competitions. 

That drive for growth has made Devin Lawrimore more motivated after competing in the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio on March 4. His story is one of perseverance after losing his arm four years ago, but has found comfort and sense of family when he started attending The Pitt shortly after. Lawrimore now has been inspiring fellow lifters in every competition he's competed in.



