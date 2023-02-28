District 16 boys basketball tournament

Six schools met in Ray to compete in the district 16 tournament on Monday.

The District 16 boys basketball tournament concluded on Monday night in Ray with three games to cap off the weekend. The first two games were region qualifiers to determine who plays in the Region 8 tournament. 

First game was the home team, Ray, going against Stanley. A slow start for the Jays would cost them when trying to come back in the game. Battling to make a comeback, the Jays attempted to stop every run Stanley attempted. However Stanley's attack was was on fire in the game, never slowing down. Stanley would go on to advance to the tournament with a 78-28 victory over the Jays. 



