The District 16 boys basketball tournament concluded on Monday night in Ray with three games to cap off the weekend. The first two games were region qualifiers to determine who plays in the Region 8 tournament.
First game was the home team, Ray, going against Stanley. A slow start for the Jays would cost them when trying to come back in the game. Battling to make a comeback, the Jays attempted to stop every run Stanley attempted. However Stanley's attack was was on fire in the game, never slowing down. Stanley would go on to advance to the tournament with a 78-28 victory over the Jays.
The second qualifying game pitted Tioga against Divide County to see who would get the last tournament spot.
Divide County would start the opening tip off strong, scoring 18 points to Tioga's 7 points in the first 10 minutes. The Maroons would continue their impressive offensive attack all the way through to the end of the first half. Max Dhuyretter had 15 points in the first half.
Coming out of the break, Tioga slowed down the Maroons offensive while seeing shots fall of their own. Divide County would close out the game in the second half of the period advancing them to the tournament with a 49-33 victory.
Powers Lake/Burke Central and Kenmare/Bowbells ended the tournament on Monday night with the championship game.
After a hot start from Powers Lake and a slow start from Kenmare, The Ranchers found themselves with the early lead at the beginning of the game. Midway though the first half Kenmare fought back to bring themselves down six points going into halftime.
The Ranchers would take the momentum late in the second half to give them a lead that was just out of reach the Honkers.
Powers Lake/Burke Central would go on to win the championship 75-61.
The Region 8 basketball tournament begins on Monday at New Town Event Center.
Game 1: Powers Lake/Burke Central vs Mandaree
Game 2: Trenton vs Stanley
Game 3: White Shield vs Divide County
Game 4: Kenmare/Bowbells vs Williston Trinity Christian