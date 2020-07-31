Hello! My name is Analicia Carmen Haynes and I am the new sports reporter for the Williston Herald.
I was born and raised in Blue Island, Illinois. No, it’s not an island, and no, it’s not blue. It is, however, just minutes from downtown Chicago from the south side.
I studied journalism with a concentration in writing and reporting, and political science at Eastern Illinois University. I graduated with my bachelor’s in May and after lots of prayers I landed my first journalism gig here in Williston.
I actually started out in news and spent my entire college career covering my university’s administration and budget as well as some Illinois political news for The Daily Eastern News, that’s the independent student-run newspaper based at Eastern.
Then during my sophomore/junior year, I got into radio and worked at the campus radio station Hit-Mix 88.9WEIU and eventually got another job in radio at the Cromwell Radio Group in Mattoon, Illinois. I was a part-time on-air personality. I worked weekends and managed four different stations during my shifts and was on air for two of them.
When my fiance got a job in Sidney covering sports for the Sidney Herald, I figured I’d apply to places near Sidney.
One thing led to another and here I am!
As for sports, although I’m not a trivia aficionado, I do love sports and will fight you — I mean hold my own — when it comes to talking about sports.
I’m proud to admit that I am a Chicago Bears fan and Chicago White Sox fan and if I defended them for this long I can continue to do so for the rest of my life.
I’m also a fan for the greatest hockey team to ever live, the Chicago Blackhawks and I’m a Chicago Bulls fan.
There is no such thing as the Chicago Cubs in my family.
When it comes down to it, I love sports because I love the passion that I see in athletes, especially student-athletes. I love being able to report on the love they feel for their sport and being able to capture their dedication in photos.
I’m so grateful to work in this community. The people I met and talked to so far have been incredible and extremely helpful. I can’t wait to build some solid bonds with the sports community.