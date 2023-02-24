Trever Sorenson

Trever Sorenson hired as next Head Coach for Keybirds Baseball

 Williston Parks and Recreation

The Williston Parks and Recreation District and Williston baseball committee have announced that they will be hiring Trever Sorenson as the next Head Coach for Keybird Baseball. 

“After conducting our interview process, we are confident in our selection of Trever Sorenson as the head Keybirds coach,” said baseball and hiring committee member, Markus Noeske. “Sorenson displayed knowledge of baseball and has years of experience that we believed would benefit the Keybirds baseball team. I am excited to see what he can do with the team.”



