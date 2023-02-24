The Williston Parks and Recreation District and Williston baseball committee have announced that they will be hiring Trever Sorenson as the next Head Coach for Keybird Baseball.
“After conducting our interview process, we are confident in our selection of Trever Sorenson as the head Keybirds coach,” said baseball and hiring committee member, Markus Noeske. “Sorenson displayed knowledge of baseball and has years of experience that we believed would benefit the Keybirds baseball team. I am excited to see what he can do with the team.”
Sorenson is coming to the team experienced in youth sports including even playing for the Keybirds himself while also playing at the collegiate level. He played for two years at Des Moines Area Community College and Williston State College.
After completing his two years Sorenson transferred to to Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. Where he continued his playing career and earning a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Sorenson has been an assistant to the Keybirds for many years and has coached other youth sports including coaching on the Williston High School Hockey Team.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to be part of the baseball program as the Head Keybirds Coach,” said Sorenson. “There is a good group of kids in the program and I’m looking forward to this season of baseball.”