The Williston High School boys golf season is getting into the swing of things as the team has begun officially holding meetings and setting up a team. Practices are scheduled to begin April 10.
Last year was the first year coaching for Head Coach Christopher Dick. A year of experience with unpredictable weather should serve as a positive this season.
"I had a good introduction last year to the challenges of practicing in inclement weather as courses were delayed three to six weeks in opening due to the major blizzards we had. Also, cold temperatures a lot of days last spring forced us inside," Dick said.
"Spring golf in ND always presents challenges, and we do our best to improvise and be creative in our practices. Last year we did a lot of early-season swing work indoors hitting indoor golf balls off of turf mats into the gym dividers and practiced putting on carpets in the entryway to the school.
"We did some team building activities having a dodge ball day and even had the kids play basketball at times. When we could finally make our way outside, the local golf courses were not open yet. So we set up three- to five-hole par-3 courses on the practice field at the high school to help kids develop and refine their short game."
The hope is partnering with a facility that has an indoor golf simulator as many options have opened within the last year.
"This year there are more golf simulator options in Williston, so I am hoping to partner with them as it looks again like we could have a challenging spring golf season," Dick said.
Last year the boys team finished fifth in the WDA and qualified for state, a goal that the team had at the start of the season.
"Last season it was our goal to finish near the middle of the WDA. Our boys really stepped up at WDA (finishing in fifth place) and qualified as a team for the state tournament. That was a huge accomplishment for our boys," Dick said.
The goal this year is to qualify as a team again while getting individual players to qualify as well.
"This year it is my goal to again qualify as a team for the state tournament, but also have at least two individuals qualify in one of the three individual state qualifying meets we have throughout the season. We have a very young team again this season as we only graduated three seniors from last season," he said.
The team is primed to keep its core from last year but will lose two seniors from last year. With a big middle school class moving up, the program could as many as 10 new players than last year.
"We are returning all of those underclassmen who have worked hard this offseason to improve their games, and it is my understanding we will have several more solid golfers joining the program this year," Dick said. "We will look to our core of young golfers last year to lead us again this season. We started last season with 27 golfers and finished the season with 25.
"With a large middle school team moving to high school this year and new recruits joining us, I project we will have 35-40 golfers this season. That is a large number of golfers for a high school program, and it is a good problem to have. It means we will have good competition in qualifying events for meets and a lot of solid golfers that will push each other to improve."
The short game will be the focus early on when practices begin, Dick said. He also wants to strengthen players' mental ability to focus on the game.
"Early in practice we will work on developing and grooving swings, teaching kids how to practice and make the most of their practice time, refining core strength, short game, short game, short game, teach a lot on the mental game of golf and controlling emotion on the golf course, rules of golf, and management of the golf course and different shot types," Dick said.
"Teaching kids where to hit to on a golf course and how to recover from trouble is super important and where I spend a lot of time with our boys. It is my goal for all of them to be able to think critically on the golf course and self correct when things aren't going the best or their swing feels off. Lastly, I always hope kids we coach not only develop improved skills in the game, but have a lot of fun doing it and become better people along the way."
Christopher Dick will be assisted by Assistant Coach Anthony Westphal for the season. The first scheduled meet for the Coyotes is April 14.