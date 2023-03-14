Sea Lions Senior Cup 23

Braelynn Tofte, Zach Budd, Kambree Draper, and Kara Hansen have qualified to travel to St. Petersburg, Florida to compete in the Senior Cup from March 21 to25

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Five swimmers have qualified to represent the Williston Sea Lions in the International Swim Coaches Association Senior Cup in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Kambree Draper, Dru Zander, Braelynn Tofte, Kara Hansen, and Zach Budd will all be traveling to Florida on Friday to compete at the event from March 21 to 25. 



