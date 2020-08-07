There is no argument from me regarding the importance of athletics and activities in a teen’s life.
Whether a teen is in volleyball or drama, activities and athletics teach valuable life skills that they otherwise wouldn’t get anywhere else.
Therefore, it’s understandable why the North Dakota Athletic Association gave the OK to continue fall sports.
The caveat, naturally, is that each sport (and subsequently activity) follow certain guidelines to ensure the safety of students and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
That being said, I think it’s time we take a lesson from the kids.
I am in complete awe when I think about the resilience that teens across this country have to be willing to do whatever it takes to participate in the thing they’ve spent years training for.
The reasons why they undergo these measures are numerous. It could be because of college, it could be because it’s a hobby or it could be a distraction from valid stressors in their lives.
The reasons aren’t the takeaway here, it’s their passion.
The fact that they sacrifice comfort and their idea of normalcy just to be able to play again is inspirational and should make everyone who has ever complained about COVID-19 guidelines embarrassed.
If these “kids,” whose maturity far exceeds that of anyone on my dad’s side of the family, are willing to take the precautions necessary so they don’t lose another season, then we can step up and support them to ensure their desire to participate.
We can all agree that we want kids to play, yes? Then we can agree on taking necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
Get tested and get tested often, wash your hands, minimize travel to hot areas and remind the kids that it will be worth it in the end.
Does it suck? Absolutely. But now, it isn’t about you or I, it’s about the future.
Instead of harboring resentment and seething with unrelenting hatred for the current situation, focus that negative energy on doing something productive like helping the schools and the different activities/athletic departments.
For example, don’t just tell them to live stream games, volunteer to help. I know I will be trying my best to provide the best coverage, but there’s only so many games I can cover.
Be present, but don’t make a scene. Step aside when trained professionals are asked to step up, and wear a mask or don’t show up to a game or a play or whatever else the activity is if there are too many people there to begin with, if not for you but for the kids.
We can work together to make sure another season isn’t canceled.
Analicia Haynes is a reporter with the Williston Herald.