Cross country coach hopes he’s making a difference | Progress 2023

"Passing the Torch" a term hailing from the ancient Greek torch races has been used for centuries to describe a passing of responsibilities, a tradition, or knowledge from generation to generation.
This term is most applicable for Shane Wahlstrom and Clint Chamberlin. Wahlstrom is the Williston High School Cross Country Head Coach, and competed for the school under long time head coach Clint Chamberlin. He was appointed by Chamberlin himself to take over as head coach in 2014 when Chamberlin's career was nearing an end. This bond between coach and player is still as strong as ever with Wahlstrom approaching his ninth year as head coach.
"I was born and raised here in Williston, so I graduated from Williston High School, ran on the cross country team and everything," Wahlstrom said. "A lot of the success that we had was built 40 years before I took over. Clint Chamberlin, he's a Hall of Famer and had a lot of success. I learned a lot from him."
After going to college and earning his degrees, Wahlstrom would help Chamberlin coach in 2006 but took the next year off because of scheduling conflicts with school. He then got his coaching start on Bismarck Century High School's team. After graduating from college with an education degree Wahlstrom moved back to Williston for job openings at the school and to be closer to family.
"At that point coach Chamberlin had been very much at the end of his career. So he kind of guided me in that direction. He told me that 'I think you are the next guy.' I wasn't really ready for it, I was pretty young. I was 25 and at that point pretty big shoes to fill," Wahlstrom said.
Understanding that these were big shoes to fill, Wahlstrom took the years' of learning from Chamberlin and eased his way to his own form to the successful coach he is today. But there is one lesson Chamberlin taught Wahlstrom that he thinks about everyday.
"One main thing that I learned from him is, you have to be willing to do the extra. You can't just show up to the first day of practice and expect to do well. It's already going to take you six weeks to get in shape no matter what. So then your season is over. You have to be aware that everyone wants to win now, everyone wants to win so bad. So punching in and out is not an option. It's consistency you have to run everyday," he said.
Chamberlin still attends two practices a week during the season because Wahlstrom wants him to be there.
"He does a great job telling me what I did wrong, which is great I need that. He also tells us what we are doing really well and why we are succeeding," Wahlstrom said
Coaches can have a significant meaning in an individuals life that helps them build as a person. They also bring these lessons with them in their adult life. For Wahlstrom, that doesn't always register until after the season.
"I lose sight of that a lot. I'm still pretty young, so I am so in tuned on 'let's have fun and let's go try and win.' And I do it in the most positive ways, it's all love between me and all the guys all the time," Walhstrom said. "The times I can really see the impact that I have made in their lives are when they tell me or when their parents tell me. Or I get a card or something at the end of the year by them. Then I realize that this is way bigger than running, this is way bigger than winning a championship. These are things that will stick with them forever."
Wahlstrom just hopes he has the same impact on his athletes as Chamberlin had on him.
"I think about the impact that Chamberlin had on my life and how much I still think about him in a course of a week," he said. "So I hope that I have that kind of impact on these guys. If time goes on and they take something from our team I hope it's that they are extremely happy and proud that they joined the team."